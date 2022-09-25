Waterford weather: Cloudy conditions with some persistent rain on the way

It will be a mixed weather bag for Waterford and the rest of Munster where it will be quite cloudy with scattered showers, though there will be spells of hazy sunshine this morning and afternoon.

Met Éireann predicts it will be more persistent rain will push in from the northwest later this evening. It will become quite blustery from this afternoon onwards with mainly moderate to fresh westerly winds, turning strong near coasts. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

Today will be mostly cloudy. There will be isolated patches of light rain or drizzle this morning and afternoon but more frequent outbreaks of rain will move into Connacht and Ulster this evening.

It will become blustery from this afternoon with moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds developing and there will be strong winds at times in Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

The persistent rain will gradually clear away to the south tonight, becoming dry by morning.

It will remain blustery though with mainly moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, staying strong in coastal areas. Mostly cloudy, though some clear spells will develop by morning. Temperatures will be warmer than in recent nights, staying above 9 to 13 degrees.

It will be dry tomorrow with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Conditions will remain blustery with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds. Somewhat cool throughout the day with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.