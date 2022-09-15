Older people in Waterford encouraged to attend upcoming coffee mornings

Older people in Waterford are encouraged to participate in a series of upcoming coffee mornings.
The events - organised by Waterford Older People's Council, which represents all people over 50 across the county - offer people an opportunity to meet others of their own age group and have a chat over coffee or tea.
Meet with other people of your own age-group and have a chat. The experiences and ideas that you share will help inform what could potentially be included in the next #Waterford Age-Friendly Strategy.— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) September 15, 2022
Places are free, just show up on the day.
By @WaterfordOPC pic.twitter.com/Ws9Gbmln09
Experiences and ideas shared at the events may help inform what could potentially be included in the next Waterford Age-Friendly Strategy.
Those interested can attend on September 20 at Park Hotel Dungarvan, September 21 at Tower Hotel Waterford, September 30 at Lismore Heritage Council, and October 5 at O'Shea's Hotel Tramore.
All events begin at 11am and places are free.
