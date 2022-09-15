Have your say | Help shape Waterford's Age Friendly Strategy

Waterford City and County Council and Waterford Age Friendly Alliance are inviting the public to participate in a series of coffee morning workshops in the city and county, to help shape Waterford’s next Age Friendly Strategy.

Facilitated by Community Engagement Partners, the workshops will discuss topics such as community and health services, housing, active participation, transport, and isolation, with the view to developing a new strategy to ensure a better quality of life for older people.

Kevin Moynihan, Waterford City and County Council’s Community Department, is encouraging people to attend and participate in the free workshops.

“Waterford’s next Age Friendly Strategy will be shaped by the people it affects. It is crucial that these opinions are heard in order to implement a strategy that delivers a better quality of life for older people in Waterford.

“The format of the workshops is informal and guaranteed to be engaging. We’d love for the public will join us over a coffee for a discussion about ways to help us identify the principal actions that need be delivered by key public bodies and other agencies to enhance the quality of life for older people in Waterford City and County,” he said.

The coffee mornings will be held at 11am September 20th in the Park Hotel Dungarvan, September 21st in The Tower Hotel Waterford and at Lismore Heritage Centre on September 30th, with the final coffee morning in O’Shea’s Hotel Tramore on October 5th.

Places are free and there will be people available to help with the discussion and identify some important areas to think about.