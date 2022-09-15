Search

15 Sept 2022

Poetry jukebox containing 20 recordings installed in Waterford

Poetry jukebox containing 20 recordings installed in Waterford

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

15 Sept 2022 9:53 AM

A poetry jukebox containing 20 recordings of poems has been installed in Waterford's Cultural Quarter. 

The installation is part of the 'Poetry as Commemoration' project in partnership with Waterford Council, which encourages members of the public to turn the handle and enjoy a poem on demand. 

The poems relate to the complex history of Ireland during the War of Independence and Civil War, with selections from well-known poets including W.B. Yeats, Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin, John Hewitt as well as lesser-known writers such as D.L. Kelleher, Alice Milligan and Agnes Kerr. 

Speaking on the project, Waterford City & County Council’s Arts officer, Conor Nolan said, "Poetry and popular ballads have long been vessels for the commemoration of historic events and heroic individuals. The regular rhythms and recitative qualities meant that the jukebox was suited to commemorating historical figures, bringing memories and poetry directly to the public.” 

The project includes an island-wide series of writing workshops and invites communities to turn to poetry as a way of understanding the challenges of the past and the possibilities of the future. 

It is noted as especially relevant in the final years of the Decade of the Centenaries 2012-2023 marking one hundred years since the Irish War of Independence and Civil War. 

Luke Currall, Visual Arts Co-Ordinator with Waterford City & County Council, commented on the make up of the project, saying, "Poetry invites reflection on the murkier ‘contours and colours’ of experience and can transport readers or listeners to a different time and place through rhythms, images, and sound.

"Bringing together this material, Poetry as Commemoration seeks to deepen the collective understanding of this challenging period in Irish History." 

A further curation will be recorded for Spring 2023 containing 10 new poems by commissioned poets, as well as 10 historical poems. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media