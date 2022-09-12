Search

12 Sept 2022

No overcrowding at University Hospital Waterford today (Sep 12)

No overcrowding at University Hospital Waterford today (Sep 12)

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

12 Sept 2022 1:53 PM

No overcrowding has been recorded at University Hospital Waterford today (September 12). 

According to the latest report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) 556 people are waiting for a bed nationwide, marking an increase of 126% compared to the same day ten years prior. 

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hospital affected today, with 60 patients waiting on trolleys, followed by University Hospital Galway (54 people), Cork University Hospital (53 people) and St Vincent's University Hospital (52 people).  

According to today's report, 477 patients are waiting in emergency departments with 79 in wards elsewhere. 

Nine children are waiting at Temple Street Children's Hospital with four at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin. 

Just eight hospitals around the country are free from overcrowding today, including Beaumont Hospital, Connolly Hospital, National Children's Hospital Tallaght, Bantry General Hospital, Mid-Western Eastern Hospital Ennis, Nenagh General Hospital, Portiuncula Hospital, and University Hospital Waterford. 

Today's report reveals an overall increase in overcrowding at hospitals nationwide compared to ten years ago, however it marks an improvement at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) where nobody is currently on a trolley, compared to five on the same day in 2012. 

Today's figures come following the INMO's monthly Trolley Watch analysis, which recorded 9,603 admitted patients without hospital beds in August 2022, 79 of whom were children. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media