Planning permission granted for 31 social and affordable homes in Waterford village

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of dozens of new homes in a Waterford fishing village.
Waterford City and County Council greenlit an application submitted by the O'Cualann Cohousing Alliance CLG for 31 social and affordable houses at Farrangarret in Ardmore.
The application consists of 8 two-storey two-bedroom houses, 14 two-storey three-bedroom houses, 5 two-storey four-bedroom houses, 2 single-storey three-bedroom houses, all arranged in 5 terrace blocks and 4 semi-detached blocks along with two detached three-bedroom two-storey houses.
The projects also includes 62 car parking spaces on new shared surface access roads together with associated site works including attenuation ponds, footpaths, public open space, landscaping and boundary treatments.
Permission was granted by the council under a total of 25 conditions.
Pictured at the Port of Waterford is (Left to Right) Frank Ronan (Outgoing Chief Exec.), Minister Naughton, David Sinnott (Incoming Chief Exec.) and Des Whelan (Outgoing Chair)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.