Search

09 Sept 2022

Memories of the sea art exhibition inspired by Tramore to run for September

Memories of the sea art exhibition inspired by Tramore to run for September

Reporter:

David Power

09 Sept 2022 11:53 AM

An interactive and educational art exhibition about us and our oceans, inspired by Tramore, will run until the end of September at Central Library on Lady Lane.

Artist Aoife Doherty, in collaboration with the Waterford Sustainable Living Initiative (SLí), is running “Us &The Big Blue”, an exhibition about our connection with and impact on our oceans. It runs in the Central Library 9th – 30th Sept. Aoife has carefully curated a selection of beautiful postcards with people’s memories of the sea paired with her own paintings inspired by Tramore.

These wonderful pieces of art are then interspersed with facts and actions we can take to protect our seas. In our unique location, not only as islanders, but living by the copper coast with the River Suir running through our city, it’s hard to deny our connection to the water and oceans on our doorstep. Did you know 100,000 marine animals die every year from eating and getting entangled in plastic? This exhibition will not only bring you closer to the environment around us but also has tips for protecting it. You can be a climate hero by making some small changes in the way you live. 

Aoife Doherty, who graduated from Limerick School of Art and Design, is a local artist who has incredible vision. Her postcards have a unique participatory aspect which outlines the collective and connective experiences associated with the ocean. “Throughout my practice, I have used art as a means of dismantling and trying to understand an array of different concepts.” More info about Aoife Doherty at @aoifedohertyart (Instagram) 

Call in to the Central Library, Lady Lane and check out “Us & The Big Blue” 9th – 30th September. More information can be found at sliwaterford.ie or follow us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter @WaterfordSli.

SLÍ is focused on driving sustainability, climate action and responsible consumption. We do this through education and inspiring action at a community level. Our Vision is of a global community working together to ensure an equitable and sustainable future for all.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media