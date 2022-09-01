Public views sought on Suir Blueway to link Waterford with Tipperary

The first phase of the public consultation for the Suir Blueway which will connect Waterford and Tippearary has been launched.

The news has been confirmed by Waterford City & Council with submissions being sought on the recreational trail.

The consultation period will end on October 7 next.

Waterford City & County Council and Tipperary County Council are now seeking views from the public in a non-statutory public consultation process on the study area and constraints for the proposed Carrick-on-Suir to Kilmeaden Greenway project.

It will provide a recreational trail to connect The Suir Blueway and Waterford Greenway and has the potential to build on the investment in both amenities, substantially enhance the overall visitor experience, and extend dwell time in the area.

According to the local authority: "This proposed connection has the potential to deliver a differentiated, attractive, and authentic visitor experience through a varied landscape connecting to and supporting the economic development of the urban centre of Carrick-on-Suir and the rural villages of Portlaw and Kilmeaden".

To find out more information on this feasibility study or to make a submission please click on the following link: https://www.carrick2kilmeaden.com/