03 Sept 2022

Waterford Council issues reminder about 24-hour phoneline for payment of fines

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

03 Sept 2022 12:53 PM

Waterford City and County Council has issued a reminder about their 24 hour payment line. 

A post on the council's website states: "Please be advised that Waterford City and County Council operates an automated customer payment line (24hrs) whereby customers can pay [sic] charges by Credit and Debit Card." 

The phoneline allows customers to pay charges at any time of the day or night, including traffic fine payments, RAS payments and rent payments. 

The dedicated number is 051 511072. 

