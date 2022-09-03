Grant of up to €30k to refurbish vacant properties in Waterford opens to applicants

A grant offering up to €30,000 is open for applications from Waterford property owners seeking to refurbish vacant properties for occupation.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the Croí Cónaithe (Town) Fund I Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant is available for the refurbishment of empty properties to be used as a principal private residence.
This also includes the conversion of a property which has not been used as a residence before.
The amount of grant received will be subject to upper limits for the types of work, having regard to a reasonable cost assessment by the local authority.
The deadline for submissions is 4pm on September 23 2022.
All queries in relation to the scheme should be sent to: vacanthomes@waterfordcouncil.ie
