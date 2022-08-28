Spooky ghost sighting at local castle receives international interest

SOON leaves will be falling and with Autumn's arrival all thoughts will turn to Halloween - but one local ghost decided to show up early for work last week, when paranormal investigators photographed an infamous 'Púca'.

The popular Facebook page 'Paranormal Supernatural Investigations Ireland' posted a photograph they claim may be the famed Púca of Lackeen Castle near Lorrha - photographs which have gone viral around the world in recent days.

The news of this shy North Tipp native making an unlikely summer appearance has fascinated people around the world, with Euronews taking up the story in recent days to great interest in France and Germany. A myriad of news websites in Asia also picked up the story, spreading the name Lackeen Castle to a potential audience of millions in China and Japan.

Perhaps Lorrha and nearby Birr and Portumna might soon benefit from visitors seeking to spot the Lackeen Púca themselves? Leap Castle near Roscrea, which boasts an international reputation as one of the world's most haunted sites, draws visitors from all over the world with very little official promotion abroad and perhaps Lackeen Castle might soon enjoy the same cult status.

Lackeen Castle is a four storey, 16th century, O'Kennedy castle which was once held by Brian Ua Cinneide Fionn, Chieftain of Ormond who died in 1588. During restoration work at the castle in the 18th century, John O'Kennedy is credited with finding the Stowe Missal hidden in the walls - an illuminated 8th century manuscript believed to be the mass-book used in Lorrha Friary during the 11th century.

The group, who visited Lackeen Castle last week and filmed at the site, said "there is a significant amount of folklore and paranormal activity connected to the site.

"The legend goes that some old hags were stealing from a dead body when an O’Kennedy came upon them. They were defended by the Púca, which was captured by O’Kennedy and taken to Lackeen castle, where O’Kennedy’s servants begged their master to let it go or else they would be cursed.

"After promising to never hurt any member of the O’Kennedy family, the puca was released. There is a local tradition which states that the Púca can still be seen roaming around the castle to this day", the group said.

"There are several different versions of this story, and it can be found in many books of folklore. We as a group believe folklore and history play a massive part in our research before we investigate places like Lackeen Castle", they added.

The paranormal group said the image is a still from several hours of footage yet to be released. Do you see the face in the pictures?