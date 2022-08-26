Cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy seized following latest search by Waterford Gardai

Combined drugs with a value in excess of €122,000 were seized as Waterford gardai arrested three people following a search in Waterford City earlier today, 26th August, 2022.
The searches are part of Operation Tara carried out by Gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit.
Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a domestic residence and seized cocaine worth €100,450, cannabis herb with a value of €15,000 and ecstasy tablets with an estimated value of €6,960.
Two men (20s) and a woman (20s) were arrested at the scene and later taken to Waterford and Tramore Garda Stations where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.