26 Aug 2022

Cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy seized following latest search by Waterford Gardai

David Power

26 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Combined drugs with a value in excess of €122,000 were seized as Waterford gardai arrested three people following a search in Waterford City earlier today, 26th August, 2022.

The searches are part of Operation Tara carried out by Gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit.

Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a domestic residence and seized cocaine worth €100,450, cannabis herb with a value of €15,000 and ecstasy tablets with an estimated value of €6,960.
 
Two men (20s) and a woman (20s) were arrested at the scene and later taken to Waterford and Tramore Garda Stations where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
 
All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
 
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

