ALERT: FSAI recalls breakfast food due to presence of Hepatitis A

Swift Fine Foods is recalling batches of its Fit Foods Breakfast Club Porridge with Mixed Summer Berries due to the presence of Hepatitis A.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

Hepatitis A infection is an acute disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal pain, and jaundice.

Some people experience a fairly mild illness and recover within a couple of weeks. Other people develop more severe symptoms and may take months to fully recover. Older people are more likely to have more severe symptoms and some infected children do not have any symptoms at all.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 28 days but can range from 15 to 50 days.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold and consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.

Ardo Frozen Fruitberry Mix is also being recalled due to the presence of hepatitis A.

Businesses are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batch was sold.

Caterers should not use the implicated batch and consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.