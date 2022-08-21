Waterford town to feature on John Creedon's Atlas of Ireland this evening

A Waterford town will feature on Creedon's Atlas of Ireland on RTE television later this Sunday evening.
The show will air at 6.30 pm on RTE 1.
It will focus on the rise and fall of the fortune of Portlaw.
Presenter John Creedon describes it as a cycle of boom and bust and boom again.
The show sees Creedon focus on the place names of Ireland as he travels around the country.
#Portlaw will feature on John Creedon's Atlas of Ireland [@RTEOne] on Sunday next 21st August at 6.30pm#Waterford https://t.co/hDy1kZZBvP— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) August 19, 2022
The series has also been published in book series.
