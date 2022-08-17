Waterford Hospital among the least overcrowded nationwide today (August 17) - INMO

University Hospital Waterford is among the least overcrowded nationwide today (August 17).
According to the latest report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 466 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals with 412 in emergency departments and 54 in wards.
Today's total figure is almost double the number of patients waiting on trolleys at the same time last year (284).
Just five people are waiting for beds at University Hospital Waterford, while University Hospital Galway and University Hospital Limerick are the most overcrowded hospitals in the country today, with 59 and 53 people waiting on trolleys respectively.
Currently, 44 people are waiting at Cork University Hospital, while 40 are without beds at St Vincent's University Hospital.
Thirty two people are waiting for beds at St Lukes Hospital Kilkenny with 31 in Sligo University Hospital.
Just six hospitals out of 32 included in the INMO's report are free from overcrowding today.
Nasa’s new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad on Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks.
Younger adults now watch almost seven times less scheduled TV than those aged 65 and over, new Ofcom research shows, highlighting a growing “generation gap” in viewing habits.
Waterford golfer Seamus Power has been paired with Offaly native Shane Lowry in the opening round of the BMW Championship on Thursday. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.