WEATHER: Both sunny and rainy spells to be expected over Waterford today (August 16)

A dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers can be expected throughout Waterford and Munster today (August 16).
According to Met Éireann, showers will become more isolated throughout the day with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees and moderate winds.
It will be largely dry tonight with a mix of cloud, clear spells and passing showers, with lowest temperatures of between 6 and 10 degrees to be expected.
It comes following heavy overnight rain across the country, with Met Éireann releasing an Orange Thunderstorm warning yesterday (August 15).
The alert was extended to 10pm last night for Munster as well as counties Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin.
The meteorological service also warned of weather conditions conductive to the spread of potato blight throughout yesterday and today.
Nationally, the weather will be mostly dry today apart from some isolated light showers, though sunny spells will develop throughout the day.
Highest temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees, mildest in the south, with lows of 6 to 11 degrees to be expected tonight.
