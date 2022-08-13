Man fined at Waterford District Court for burying rubbish on land

A landowner was fined €2,000 with further costs of €1,170 imposed on him at Waterford District Court on July 25th.
Waterford City and County Council took the case when inspectors discovered that the landowner had disposed of waste in an excavation on his land.
Further excavations undertaken by the Council uncovered other waste buried on the land.
Judge Staunton commented that while the landowner appeared to be a law abiding man, “We are well past the point of burying rubbish in holes.”
The landowner pled guilty to the offence at the earliest opportunity and removed the waste for proper disposal.
"The Déise fans are very passionate. They love their team and their hurling. It’s a big task ahead of us and I want to get everything as right as I possibly can." PIC: Sportsfile
Snapchat is introducing a new in-app tool to enable parents to get more insights on how their teenagers use Snapchat without compromising their children’s privacy.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.