Search

07 Aug 2022

Bathing at popular Waterford pier prohibited due to high bacteria count

Bathing at popular Waterford pier prohibited due to high bacteria count

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Aug 2022 5:53 PM

Bathing at a popular Waterford pier has been prohibited due to a high bacteria count. 

The prohibition was issued on Friday (August 5) due to concern about high levels of potentially illness-causing bacteria in the water at Tramore Pier. 

The area is one of 30 bathing areas monitored during the bathing season in respect of bacterial indicators such as intestinal enterococci and E-coli. 

Inspections are regularly carried out during this time for other pollutions - such as tarry residues, glass, plastic, rubber or any other waste - by the environmental health section of the Health Service Executive (HSE). 

In a social media post published on Friday, the council warned against swimming at Tramore Pier due to the possible risk of illness. 

The warning comes just two months after Tramore Pier received an 'Excellent' rating on June 20 as per the Bathing Results 2022 report. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media