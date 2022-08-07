Bathing at popular Waterford pier prohibited due to high bacteria count

Bathing at a popular Waterford pier has been prohibited due to a high bacteria count.
The prohibition was issued on Friday (August 5) due to concern about high levels of potentially illness-causing bacteria in the water at Tramore Pier.
The area is one of 30 bathing areas monitored during the bathing season in respect of bacterial indicators such as intestinal enterococci and E-coli.
Inspections are regularly carried out during this time for other pollutions - such as tarry residues, glass, plastic, rubber or any other waste - by the environmental health section of the Health Service Executive (HSE).
In a social media post published on Friday, the council warned against swimming at Tramore Pier due to the possible risk of illness.
The warning comes just two months after Tramore Pier received an 'Excellent' rating on June 20 as per the Bathing Results 2022 report.
