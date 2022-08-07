Mandatory retirement age to be removed from supermarket chain in Waterford

Staff in three supermarkets in Waterford will be able to work past 65 if they wish, following an announcement this week.

The mandatory retirement age of 65 in supermarket chain Lidl is to be removed for current and future employees.

The German discount giant has two stores in Waterford City and another in Tramore.

The company said the measure aims to “support those who would like to choose to continue working”.

In a statement, Lidl said it is the first company in Ireland to make this official decision to allow workers the option to continue in their jobs past retirement. The State pension age is currently 66, although this is expected to change.

The move is in line with Government thinking, with new measures expected to incentivise workers to continue in employment after 65. It is believed that the Government is considering putting in place measures that will reward those who work beyond 65 with a top-up on their pension.

Lidl employees who wish to continue working can now opt to extend their company pension plan.

Lidl confirmed it will offer workshops for workers to show a “holistic approach” to retirement planning and encourage people to consider all aspects of their retirement.

Lidl said this will in turn allow the company to “attract more mature and life-experienced talent as well as offering more flexibility to current employees”.

The measure will be introduced in the coming weeks.

Maeve McCleane, chief people officer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said the company wants to support people who want to continue working over the age of 65.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Friday, she said it has recently been challenging to recruit staff, "right across retail and many other industries".

She explained that the retirement age decision was made partly because “the trend is that people are staying with us for longer”.