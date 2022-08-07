Significant funding to develop outdoor recreation projects in Waterford announced

An extra €145,787 in funding has been given to promote and develop outdoor recreation projects in Waterford, a Fine Gael Senator has said.



Senator John Cummins welcomed the news from Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, to support outdoor recreation projects across Waterford.



Senator Cummins said:

“Outdoor pursuits are an important part of life in Waterford and for attracting people to visit our beautiful county, the recent Pandemic evidently highlighted this.

“The extra €145,787 announced today will go a long way in promoting and enhancing Waterford’s fantastic natural amenities”

Senator Cummins added:

“Outdoor recreation projects, such as the ones receiving funding today, are a great way to promote exercise, experience our county and learn about its’ fascinating history.

“Furthermore, they offer a significant boost to help revitalise towns and villages by attracting visitors from all over Ireland and abroad. This reinforces Fine Gael’s ambition and campaign to support rural economies in Waterford.”

“The extra €145,787 promotes our rural future and will make rural Waterford an even better place to live, work, visit and raise a family”. Senator Cummins concluded.

The Waterford projects receiving the funding are:

Dunmore East - €25,200

Knockaderry Lake - €29,700

Mocollop Glen Loop Walk - €7,187

Munster Vales Strategic Marketing - €27,000

St. Declan's Way - €9,000

Villierstown - €47,000

Minister Humphreys added: ““Over the last number of years my Department has provided unprecedented investment in ouroutdoor amenities, underpinned by our most ambitious rural development policy in decades – ‘Our Rural Future’.

“Outdoor recreation tourism is a growing sector internationally, and has the potential to have major economic spin-off benefits for our rural towns and villages.

“My Department is at an advanced stage of developing the new National Outdoor Recreation Strategy which will underpin this investment and give it a platform for further growth”, Minister Humphreys concluded.