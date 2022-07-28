Search

28 Jul 2022

WATERFORD WEATHER: Sunny spells on the way as well as some showers

CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells on the way as well as some showers

Reporter:

David Power

28 Jul 2022 10:53 AM

There will be a few showers around today but people can look forward to long dry and bright spells also.

Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 20 degrees in light east or variable breezes. It will be 20C from 1 to 5 pm on Thursday afternoon, according to Met Éireann. 

It will be cooler tonight in Waterford and could drop as low as 13C around 2am. 

It will start mostly dry on Friday with sunny spells. As the day progresses, cloud will push in from the west along with a few light showers.

Outbreaks of rain will push in from the west during the course of the evening. Maximum temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.

Saturday will be rather cloudy with occasional rain or showers. The lengthiest dry and bright periods are expected in the east of the country.

Maximum temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, are expected with it to warmest in the southeast. There will be moderate southwest breezes.

On Saturday night, there will be scattered outbreaks of rain with the possibility of more persistent rain in the south of the country. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees, coolest in Ulster with a moderate northwest breeze.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media