Irish superstar wasn't 'Nervous' to meet up with Waterford gardaí

Gardai Denise Drennan and David Finnane of Waterford Garda Station with Gavin James
Singer/songwriter Gavin James was treated to a warm welcome to the Déise by local gardai ahead of his gig on Sunday.
Gardai Denise Drennan and David Finnane of Waterford Garda Station met the star performer before his gig in Dunmore East, Co Waterford.
According to a social media post by the local gardai, no one was feeling 'Tired' or 'Nervous' and 'Always' looking forward to the 'Greatest Hits'.
Twice winner of the Choice Music prize for Irish song of the year, the Dublin singer is one of the most popular live acts in Ireland at the moment.
The Mark McCabe remix of his song "Nervous (The Ooh Song)" has been streamed over 170 million times to date and certified double platinum in Ireland, Sweden, Norway and Holland
We hope he sampled a blaa along with the warm Waterford hospitality before departing the county.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.