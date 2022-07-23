Search

23 Jul 2022

Waterford business owners invited to apply for free sustainability programme

Mary MCFadden

23 Jul 2022 3:53 PM

Waterford business owners are being invited to engage with a free sustainability programme to make businesses greener. 

Green for Micro is a programme helping small businesses take the first step towards becoming more sustainable by providing access to a green consultant who will show how to implement small changes with big impacts. 

According to the Local Enterprise Office, developing a greener policy can offer many benefits including increased cost savings, improved resource efficiency (such as using less water and materials), reduced environmental footprint and improved corporate image. 

Business owners can learn everything they need to know by watching the Green for Micro - Lunch & Learn webinar on YouTube (watch here) or by applying for two days of mentoring with a specialist Green Consultant. 

A consultant matched to your specific needs will make recommendations on changes you can make and provide a detailed Green for Micro report on your business. 
 
Click here to apply. 

