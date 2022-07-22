Five-storey student accommodation development planned for Waterford City

Waterford Co Council
A five-storey student accommodation development is being planned in Kilbarry, for which planning permission has been lodged this week.
The application was submitted to Waterford City & County Council by Mr Tony Robinson.
The proposed works will involve the demolition of the existing dwelling at the site at Lacken Road, Kilbarry in Waterford city.
Planning permission is being sought to build a 5-storey student accommodation building with 94 bed-spaces with ancillary services, surface car parking spaces, bike storage, bin storage with access to the development from Lacken Road.
The planned development will include associated site works, signage, open space, landscaping, and boundary treatments.
A decision is due from the local authority on August 21 next.
The All-Ireland senior football final takes place this Sunday (July 24) in Croke Park. PIC: Sportsfile
English singer-songwriter George Ezra has added another Irish date in March, 2023 due to the high demand for tickets.
JD Sports has said it expects another year of record profits after sales continued to grow last month despite pressure on customers’ finances.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.