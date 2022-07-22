WATERFORD WEATHER: A mixed weekend with some rain on the way

It is expected to be largely dry this morning with sunny spells developing, although isolated showers will occur.

During the afternoon and evening, cloud will move in from the southwest, according to Met Éireann, which will be mainly over Munster and Connacht bringing some patchy drizzle to the southwest.

It is predicted to hit 18C at 12 noon and then from 2 to 6 pm that afternoon in Waterford. It will dip to 17C by 11 pm tonight.

Tonight, outbreaks of rain in the southwest will extend across all but northeastern parts by morning.

The rain will be heavy at times, particularly in the southwest and west. South to southeast winds will strengthen as well, increasing fresh to strong on southwestern and western coasts. Mild with temperatures not falling below 11 to 15 degrees.

Highs of 18 to 22 degrees with light winds. pic.twitter.com/2Ui6Br788k — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 22, 2022

A wet start is predicted for tomorrow as outbreaks of rain, with further heavy bursts in places, clears northeastwards through the morning with some drier and brighter intervals developing.

However, further falls of rain will follow in through the afternoon, turning heavy at times.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in mostly moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong at times on coasts.