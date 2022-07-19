'Significant investment' announced to upgrade landmark Waterford theatre

The Town Hall Theatre, Friary Street, Dungarvan is to undergo an important upgrade as Waterford City and County Council invests significantly in the venue which dates back to the 19th century.

The investment will be in upgrading the online booking system and the upgrade of stage lighting and associated system, for which a tender is currently underway.

Kieran Kehoe, Dungarvan Town Manager and Director of Services, Waterford City and County Council said the new physical and operations structures will future-proof the theatre. “The theatre is a wonderful, old-style, local amenity and this investment will ensure that it is on a secure footing to bring a quality artistic offering to the people of Dungarvan and its environs for years to come.”

“Waterford City and County Council is investing €40,000 in the upgrade of the stage lighting, which will greatly enhance the mood and experience of the audience.”

Conor Nolan, Arts Officer added: “The upgrades to the lighting system and booking system will consolidate the Town Hall’s reputation as a leading arts centre. With a new user-friendly online booking system to be developed and investment in lighting and staging, the venue will be an even more accessible and attractive addition to the arts and culture landscape, while still retaining its traditional charm.”

To allow for these works to progress, the facility will not be available for use until Spring 2023 when details of new operations will be announced.

For future information about Dungarvan Town Hall Theatre please contact dungarvantheatre@waterfordcouncil.ie