Search for missing Waterford man ends after body found

The search for a missing Waterford man has ended after the discovery of a body.
Gardaí previously asked for public assistance in locating Philip Quigley (40) after he went missing from Ferrybank on July 7 2022.
The body of a male was discovered yesterday (Monday July 18) in Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny and the appeal for Philip has now been stood down.
An Garda Síochána thanks the public for their assistance and confirms no further action is required.
