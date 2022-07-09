Public assistance sought amid concern for welfare of missing Waterford man

Gardaí in Waterford are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Philip Quigley, who is missing from his home in Ferrrybank, Waterford since the 7th of July, 2022.
Philip Quigley is described as approximately 5 ft. 10 inches in height, with short dark hair and blue/green eyes.
It's not known what Philip was wearing at the time he went missing.
Gardaí and Philip’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Playing and spending time outdoors is good for your child but it is important to protect their skin when outside in the sun
In total, the six properties, in separate lots, went for a total of €900,000, up from a total combined AMV of €455,000
A one-off new recording of Bob Dylan’s hit song Blowin’ In The Wind has sold for almost £1.5 million at auction.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.