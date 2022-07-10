It is all about the craic and getting to meet new or existing friends
Would you like to be part of Waterford's first ever all-inclusive social Rounder’s club?
This club is for all adults of all abilities, from ex or current Gaa players, to the person who walks less than a km a day.
It does not matter what club you are affiliated with, there is no transfer required with plenty of tea and biscuits afterwards.
Join us on Wednesday evenings at 7:15 till 8:15 PM, in Ballyduff Lower Gaa pitch Kildermody x91yk07 and be part of the county champions team.
Check us out on Balldyduff lower Facebook page or contact Liz on 087 760 9679.
