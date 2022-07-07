Two motorists in Waterford caught driving at excessive speeds

Two motorists in Waterford have been caught driving at excessive speeds.
The Waterford Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the N25 Waterford by-pass when the drivers were detected exceeding the 100km/h speed limit.
According to An Garda Síochána, one driver was speeding 47km/h over the limit at 147km/h, while the other was caught travelling at 139km/h.
They were stopped and Fixed Charged Notices were issued to both drivers.
The Waterford Roads Policing Unit were conducting speedchecks on the N25 Waterford By-Pass when they detected these motorists exceeding the 100 kph speed limit.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 7, 2022
They were stopped and Fixed Charged Notices were issued to both drivers.#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/dfPns0lU71
It comes as Gardai conduct a national Slow Down campaign urging motorists to take greater care on the roads.
World-renowned golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are preparing for the last major of the year, the Open Championship at St Andrews, by practicing at the famous Irish links golf course Ballybunion.
total sales declined by 2% to £10.1 billion over the year, amid a 3% drop in sales for its Ireland and UK operation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.