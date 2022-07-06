Waterford motorists should expect delays today (July 6) due to resurfacing works

A traffic system is in place on a Waterford road this morning (Wednesday July 6) due to road resurfacing works.
According to Waterford City and County Council, a Stop and Go system with convoy is in operation on R675 Waterford to Tramore road.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible.
Delays are expected.
