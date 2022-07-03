ALERT: Section of Waterford road to close tomorrow (July 4)

A section of a Waterford road is closed tomorrow (Monday July 4) due to road resurfacing works.
According to Waterford City and County Council, part of the R708 between R719 Waterford Ring Road and Monamintra roundabout will be inaccessible to drivers tomorrow.
Diversions are in place.
