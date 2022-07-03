Positive reform to Community Employment schemes to support participants in Waterford

Major reforms to Community Employment, Tús and the Rural Social Scheme will extend eligibility criteria for Waterford participants and provide additional flexibility to local supervisors when it comes to recruitment, a Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has said.

Senator Cummins said: “These schemes support a range of vital local services in Waterford such as childcare, meals on wheels, the maintenance and upkeep of local amenities and other vital work in our communities.

“For the Rural Social Scheme, the six-year time limit will be removed. Eligibility for Tús is now extended to persons in receipt of disability payments. Flexibility for CE schemes will allow for direct recruiting of eligible candidates to fill 30% of places.

“The Intreo centre in Waterford will also feel benefits with an increase in the number of referrals to CE. Schemes will be required to offer places to at least 60% of candidates.

“Fine Gael is actively working to create stronger safer communities and these changes will support these schemes by strengthening the recruitment process and the delivery of essential local services in communities across Waterford” said Senator Cummins.

Minister Heather Humphreys TD, said:

“The changes that I am announcing will extend the eligibility criteria for these schemes and will also provide additional flexibility to local supervisors when it comes to the recruitment and retention of participants.

“I’m from a rural community myself and have always been a passionate believer in the benefits of programmes like CE, Tús and RSS both for participants and for communities.

“I am pleased to announce that the application process for the ex-gratia payment for CE supervisors and assistant supervisors is now open. My department will shortly write to CE supervisors and CE assistant supervisors who may have an immediate entitlement inviting them to apply for this payment.”