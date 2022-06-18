Opinions on improving older people's quality of life sought by Waterford action group

A series of workshops on how to improve the quality of life for older people in Waterford will take place this month.
Waterford Age Friendly Alliance will host the workshops so locals can share opinions and ideas on shaping the new Age-Friendly Strategy for the county.
#Waterford Age Friendly Alliance will hold a series of workshops to discuss what to include in the New Age-Friendly Strategy— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) June 13, 2022
Meetings will be held in The Tower Hotel and the Majestic Hotel on June 16th. Call James [087-1322497] or visit https://t.co/d0EGkqWkJ4 to participate pic.twitter.com/7N9U3MeXcV
The workshops are due to take place at The Tower Hotel and the Majestic Hotel on June 16, and Park Hotel in Dungarvan and Lismore Heritage Centre on June 24.
Call James on 087-1322497 or click here to participate.
