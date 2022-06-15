Permission granted for demolition and construction works at Waterford school
Permission has been granted for demolition and construction works on the grounds of a Waterford school.
According to Waterford City and County Council, a planning application was submitted on behalf of Newtown School - which is on the Record of Protected Structures - in April this year, with a decision made this week.
The works will include the demolition of a portion of the existing 20th century rubble stone boundary wall (approximately 30 metres long and 2.5m high), its reconstruction to new alignment, and the construction of a single storey building with flat roof to house a new ESB sub-station and electrical switch room.
The existing pedestrian entrance to the school will be reinstated in the new reconstructed stone wall.
Drainage and associated site works are included in the permission.
Demonstrations organised by the Cost of Living Coalition are planned for Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Sligo
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.