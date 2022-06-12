Search

19 Jun 2022

Public consultation on construction works in Waterford village underway

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

12 Jun 2022 9:53 AM

A public consultation on the construction of a footpath and pedestrian crossing in a Waterford village will take place over the next five weeks. 

According to Waterford City and County Council, submissions from the public on the proposed works along the R-673 on approach to Ardmore are welcome up until July 19. 

Works will include the construction of a 2 metre wide concrete foodpath along the R-673 extending from the end of the existing footpath, heading towards the proposed pedestrian crossing located near the boundary with the GAA grounds. 

A 6 metre road width will reportedly be maintained along the length of the new footpath, and storm water roadside gullies are to be laid along extents of footpath construction works. 

Public lighting will also be provided along the extent of the new footpath construction works. 

A 2.4 metre wide pedestrian crossing with Belisha flashing beacons will be constructed to provide connection to the GAA Grounds and a 2.4 metre wide uncontrolled pedestrian crossing will also be constructed to connect existing footpaths. 

A drawing of the proposed works is available for inspection in the Customer Services Departments in Davitt's Quay in Dungarvan and Bailey's New Street between normal office hours from now (June 10) until July 5. 

The Council will consider any submissions or observations made in writing regarding the proposal. 

Submissions should be lodged with Aideen Jacob, Administrative Officer, Roads Department, Waterford City & County Council, Menapia Building, The Mall, Waterford or by email to ajacob@waterfordcouncil.ie

