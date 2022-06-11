Waterford boy gets to wear his county jersey design in the flesh after competition win

The winner of a jersey design competition for Waterford GAA has received his prize, including a real-life version of his jersey.
Stephen Moynihan of St. Joseph's National School in Dungarvan won the Waterford GAA Alternative jersey design competition with his blue, white and navy army print creation.
The organisers of the competition, Azzurri Sport, said: "Stephen's very creative and unique design was chosen out of 500 entries and later made into the real deal which is available to shop online and in-store.
"It was an absolute pleasure presenting the finished jersey to Stephen in front of his school in Dungarvan."
Azzurri described Stephen as "a talented young man with a very creative flair."
TAP HERE to shop Stephen's design.
