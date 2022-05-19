Popular Waterford tourist attraction appoints new commercial director

Mount Congreve Gardens and Waterford Treasures Museums have announced the appointment of Sara Dolan as its new Commercial Director.

In this newly created position, Sara will play a pivotal role in delivering on the tourism attractions' growth agenda, ensuring the continued delivery of world-class visitor experiences while working alongside the attraction's management teams to further elevate Waterford’s position on the domestic and global tourism map.

Sara Dolan returns to her native county to take up the position of Commercial Director at Mount Congreve Gardens and Waterford Treasures Museums bringing tremendous global experience in the luxury hospitality industry and is excited to apply her expertise, passion and customer-obsessed culture to promote Waterford for both brands.

Speaking of her appointment Sara says, “I’m delighted to be joining Mount Congreve Gardens and Waterford Treasures Museums. It’s a very exciting time for both brands with two new museums having just opened at Waterford Treasures and works ongoing for a new visitor experience to open at Mount Congreve Gardens in the early autumn.

"Works are in full swing on-site at Mount Congreve Gardens. We have appointed our Café partner CaToCa who have brilliant experience in this area having hosted café sites at Belvedere House and Gardens, Portumna Castle and more.

"We are excited to share that prior to the gardens re-opening, we will be opening a new Mount Congreve Express Café at our Greenway Gate for visitors to enjoy some of the signature tastes that will also be available at the brand new Mount Congreve ‘Stables Café’ when the attraction opens this Autumn. The Mount Congreve Express Café menu will feature an abundance of local produce along with flavours and veg fresh from the Mount Congreve Kitchen Gardens.

"Alongside organising our new café we are partnering with a number of local craft businesses and producers for our brand new retail space and there are a lot of very exciting projects in the works for this.

"I am very much looking forward to working with the team at both brands and further enhancing the visitor experiences at each along with building upon the profile of both attractions at an international level.”

Originally from Ardmore in County Waterford Sara has travelled the world working in the luxury hospitality industry. She has a strong track record in the industry with over 20 years of experience in tourism. She has worked with Keller Travel which has a range of four and five-star luxury camping resorts in France, Italy and Spain and she has spent the last 8 years working with the CLIFF Hotels Group and has just departed her role as Group Director of Marketing there for the Commercial Director position at Mount Congreve Gardens and Waterford Treasures Museums.

The collection of Waterford Treasures Museums includes The Bishop’s Palace, National Museum of Time, The Irish Silver Museum, Medieval Museum, Reginald’s Tower and The Viking Experience. The 70-acre Mount Congreve Gardens are currently undergoing extensive re-development works and a brand new visitor experience is set to be unveiled there, later this year.