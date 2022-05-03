Search

03 May 2022

Could you steer the ship? Port of Waterford recruiting new CEO

Could you steer the ship? Port of Waterford recruiting new CEO

Waterford Port situated at Belview

Reporter:

Reporter

03 May 2022 4:20 PM

The CEO at Port of Waterford Mr Frank Ronan will reach the end of his seven-year term this September and the company is currently seeking a new CEO.

The Chair of the Port Company Des Whelan said: “Frank has achieved an incredible amount during his time with Port of Waterford and the board is very sorry to lose him as Chief Executive. He oversaw substantial growth during his tenure with us. He led the workforce and management team extremely well and has set down a considerable roadmap for the future leaving the business set to flourish, serving the economy in the Southeast region.

"As well as driving the business forward Frank played a pivotal role in re-establishing the port with the region's business community and with communities living on both sides of the estuary.

"We are grateful to Frank for his leadership and considered insights and we wish him the very best on his return to the private sector.”

Frank Ronan commented: "My time with Port of Waterford has been a pleasure and a privilege. I will now work closely with the Board and my fantastic colleagues on the management team to ensure the best possible handover to the next CEO’’.

The Port of Waterford recruitment process for a new Chief Executive is currently live, details on the application process can be viewed at www.recruitireland.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media