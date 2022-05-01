Man arrested and charged in Waterford
Gardaí in Waterford with assistance from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a man in his 30s, on the morning of Tuesday, April 26 2022, for money laundering offences, as part of Operation SKEIN.
The male was arrested for offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006. He was detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, at Waterford Garda Station, where he has since been charged.
The man was due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Sunday May 1 2022 at 11:30am.
