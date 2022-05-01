Search

Double celebrations planned for Waterford over bank holiday weekend

Reporter:

David Power

01 May 2022 5:53 PM

The May Bank Holiday weekend will have double the value in Waterford, with two entertainment events taking place.

On Saturday, April 30th John Roberts Square in Waterford City will be a hive of music, magic, and free family entertainment from 12 noon to 6pm as Waterford City and County Council celebrates Waterford as Ireland’s Best Place to Live.

On Sunday, May 1st, Waterford City and County Council and Waterford Chamber are teaming up to bring an afternoon of community fun to the new plaza in Tramore, with live music and street entertainment for all the family from 12pm to 4pm to mark the official opening of the new urban renewal space.

According to Cllr Joe Kelly, Mayor of Waterford City and County, “It’s shaping up to be a great weekend to showcase the very best of Waterford as Ireland’s Best Place to Live, as John Roberts Square will be a hive of activity with live music from great local groups, there’ll be a touch of magic and free workshops to keep the kids entertained for the afternoon.”

“Waterford is a vibrant, friendly, liveable city with strong community bonds and a wealth of musical and artistic talent.  What better way to showcase Waterford than with a free family-fun day, where are all are welcome to experience the warmth and welcome of Ireland’s Best Place to Live.”

Trevor Darmody of WAMA has put together a jam-packed programme that will entertain and enthral on the day.  “We’ll have a little magic and mayhem with magicians Jack Wise and Quentin Reynolds, great music from Skazoo and the Pearly Whites, along with some highly engaging kids craft workshops, the Big Dig Excavation and CALMAST slime-making taking place throughout the afternoon and it’s all free.”

The celebrations will extend to Tramore’s new plaza on Sunday, May 1st following the completion of the public realm works which were funded by investment of €3.6m by Waterford City and County Council and the Urban Renewal Development Fund, along with close to €1m invested by Irish Water.

Mayor Kelly added, “On Sunday, May 1st, I am looking forward to performing the official opening of the new space, which will add a vibrancy to Main Street, Tramore. It is now a beautiful space which can be enjoyed by locals and tourists alike, bring a Mediterranean feel to Ireland’s favourite seaside town.”

John McSweeney, Waterford Chamber President added: “The new plaza will bring a new focus to Main Street, enhancing the space and ultimately footfall. This in turn will benefit all the businesses in the area and of course offer a new space for the whole community to enjoy.”

Local businesses will spill out onto the streets to showcase the new space, which adds a new focal point to the centre of Tramore. There will also be a live music stage, street art and WLR will be broadcasting live.

To find out more about the events taking place keep an eye on Waterford City and County Council and Waterford Chamber social media pages.

