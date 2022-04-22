Search

22 Apr 2022

MATCH PREVIEW: Wexford FC V Waterford FC

MATCH PREVIEW: Wexford FC V Waterford FC

PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

22 Apr 2022 11:53 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

Waterford FC face a difficult away test on Friday when they play Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park - Kick-off at 7.45pm.

The Blues will have new management on the touchline for Friday's fixture following Ian Morris' sacking this week. Assistant Manager, Gary Hunt and David Breen will take charge of the team in Wexford.

Waterford FC part ways with manager Ian Morris

Waterford are currently in fifth position on the First Division table after two consecutive home defeats to Galway United and Cork City. The Blues, who will look to get back to winning ways this week, are nine points adrift of current table-toppers Cork City.

Wexford have the opportunity to go level on points with Waterford if they earn victory at Ferrycarrig Park. Wexford sit in sixth place on the table, winning three, drawing two and losing five in their opening 10 First Division fixtures. Ian Ryan's outfit had an agonising last minute defeat to Treaty United at the Market's Field last time out when the Limerick side scored a late penalty.

Assistant Manager Gary Hunt told Waterford FC's club website:

“The lads have trained well prior to the game and are looking forward to getting back on the pitch. We know we should have more points on the board but the focus is fully now on the upcoming game and picking up the three points.

“We felt we deserved something from Monday’s game so it’s important that we take some positives from that and build upon it.

“As a group now we must be prepared for the challenge that Wexford will bring. Ian Ryan has built a good side as we have seen already this season but focus now has to be getting back to winning football matches.”

There is a long way to go and a great deal to play for in an enthralling League of Ireland First Division campaign.

SQUAD
Paul Martin, Brian Murphy, Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Richard Taylor, Kevin Joshua, Killian Cantwell, Cian Browne, Jeremie Milambo, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Yassine En-Neyah, Romeo Akachukwu, Anthony Wordsworth, Ronaldo Green, Shane Griffin, Niall O'Keeffe, Callum Stringer, Roland Idowu, Dean Larkin, Phoenix Patterson, Nigel Aris, Liam Kervick, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh, Louis Britton, Owen Oseni.

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 5

Junior Quitirna - 4

Louis Britton - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Cian Kavanagh - 2

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

Waterford's Phoenix Patterson. PIC: Sportsfile

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at Ferrycarrig Park. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV.

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 8/11

Wexford FC 3/1

Draw 13/5

