Waterford road will be closed on Tuesday due to roadworks
Waterford motorists are being warned of a road closure on Tuesday, April 19.
The L50022 Liss, road will be closed on Tuesday to facilitate road surfacing works.
The council have said that traffic management in place.
L50022 Liss, road closed 19.04.2022 to facilitate road surfacing works. Traffic management in place. #RoadAlert https://t.co/NCT6j66eGx— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) April 14, 2022
Waterford's Michael Kiely is tackled by Tipperary's Craig Morgan at Walsh Park in the Munster senior hurling championship tie. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.