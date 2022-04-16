Search

16 Apr 2022

Waterford artists share in €70,000 bursary

Reporter:

David Power

16 Apr 2022 6:08 PM

A number of Waterford artists have been included in bursary pot of €70,000, it has been announced. 

The Artlinks partnership of local authorities Arts Offices in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford confirmed the funding for the South East artists this week.

These bursaries for emerging and professional artist is supported by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon. They provide professional development opportunities and supports for artists who are resident in these four counties.

The recipients of €15,000 in bursaries from the Arts Office, Waterford City and County Council are:

Gemma Kearney, Waterford city – Visual Arts

Eamonn Dolan, Dungarvan – Theatre.

Eilis O’ Toole, Cappoquin – Visual Arts

Mary Grehan, Passage East – Literature/Theatre

Cora Cummins, Villierstown – Visual Arts

Shannon O’ Reilly, Waterford city – Theatre

Rayleen Clancy, An Rinn – Visual Arts

Fiona Ennis, Butlerstown – Literature

Martina Collender, Kilmacthomas – Theatre


The Arts Office, Waterford City & County Council reiterated it’s support for artists and remarked on the high level of entries from all art forms to this scheme.

It thanked all who took the time to make applications and reminded artists that they could contact artlinks.ie@gmail.com to register for ArtLinks supports.

