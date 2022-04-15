MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC V Galway United

PREVIEW

Waterford FC continue their 2022 First Division campaign on Friday evening when they face a strong Galway United outfit at the RSC - Kick-off 7.45pm.

Ian Morris' side brought an end to a three-game winless run last week when they defeated Cobh Ramblers 4-0 at St Colman's Park. George Forrest, Cian Kavanagh and Phoenix Patterson (X2) scored the goals in a comfortable victory for the Blues. Waterford sit in fourth position on the league after eight matches played. A Waterford win against Galway United would bring them ahead of the Tribesmen - who are currently in second place. Cork City still lead the way in the early stages of the League of Ireland season.

The two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Eamonn Deacy Park in March. The Blues took a 2-0 lead into half time before the home side made a comeback and secured a point in the second period.

Manager Ian Morris is looking forward to the two upcoming home fixtures. (Galway United April 15 & Cork City April 18)

“We’re delighted to be back in the RSC again twice in a matter of days and we’re looking forward to playing in front of our home fans once again," Morris told www.waterfordfc.ie

“We’ll be looking to bring last week’s performance into the weekend’s action. On a tough surface, we showed we can play and deserved the points. We created a lot of good chances and put them away well, showing our attacking play when we’re at it.

“It was a good three points after deservedly grabbing a point in our last home game with our late equaliser. Training has gone well this week and the lads can’t wait to get on the pitch over the weekend.”

SQUAD

Paul Martin, Brian Murphy, Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Richard Taylor, Kevin Joshua, Killian Cantwell, Cian Browne, Jeremie Milambo, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Yassine En-Neyah, Romeo Akachukwu, Anthony Wordsworth, Ronaldo Green, Shane Griffin, Niall O'Keeffe, Callum Stringer, Roland Idowu, Dean Larkin, Phoenix Patterson, Nigel Aris, Liam Kervick, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh, Louis Britton, Owen Oseni.



2022 Goalscorers

Junior Quitirna - 4

Phoenix Patterson - 4

Louis Britton - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Cian Kavanagh - 2

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

Waterford's Phoenix Patterson. PIC: Sportsfile

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Waterford Regional Sports Centre. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV.

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 20/23

Galway United 13/5

Draw 23/10