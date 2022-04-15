Search

15 Apr 2022

MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC V Galway United

MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC V Galway United

MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC V Galway United

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

15 Apr 2022 10:06 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

Waterford FC continue their 2022 First Division campaign on Friday evening when they face a strong Galway United outfit at the RSC - Kick-off 7.45pm.

Ian Morris' side brought an end to a three-game winless run last week when they defeated Cobh Ramblers 4-0 at St Colman's Park. George Forrest, Cian Kavanagh and Phoenix Patterson (X2) scored the goals in a comfortable victory for the Blues. Waterford sit in fourth position on the league after eight matches played. A Waterford win against Galway United would bring them ahead of the Tribesmen - who are currently in second place. Cork City still lead the way in the early stages of the League of Ireland season.

The two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Eamonn Deacy Park in March. The Blues took a 2-0 lead into half time before the home side made a comeback and secured a point in the second period.

Manager Ian Morris is looking forward to the two upcoming home fixtures. (Galway United April 15 & Cork City April 18)

“We’re delighted to be back in the RSC again twice in a matter of days and we’re looking forward to playing in front of our home fans once again," Morris told www.waterfordfc.ie

“We’ll be looking to bring last week’s performance into the weekend’s action. On a tough surface, we showed we can play and deserved the points. We created a lot of good chances and put them away well, showing our attacking play when we’re at it.

“It was a good three points after deservedly grabbing a point in our last home game with our late equaliser. Training has gone well this week and the lads can’t wait to get on the pitch over the weekend.”

SQUAD
Paul Martin, Brian Murphy, Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Richard Taylor, Kevin Joshua, Killian Cantwell, Cian Browne, Jeremie Milambo, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Yassine En-Neyah, Romeo Akachukwu, Anthony Wordsworth, Ronaldo Green, Shane Griffin, Niall O'Keeffe, Callum Stringer, Roland Idowu, Dean Larkin, Phoenix Patterson, Nigel Aris, Liam Kervick, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh, Louis Britton, Owen Oseni.

2022 Goalscorers

Junior Quitirna - 4

Phoenix Patterson - 4

Louis Britton - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Cian Kavanagh - 2

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

Waterford's Phoenix Patterson. PIC: Sportsfile

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Waterford Regional Sports Centre. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV.

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 20/23

Galway United 13/5

Draw 23/10

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media