80-year-old pedestrian killed in road collision near Waterford border

A man in his 80s died last night at University Hospital Waterford after being struck by a car earlier that evening in New Ross.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car that occurred at approximately 7:30pm on Tuesday, 22nd March, 2022, at Knockavilla, New Ross, County Wexford.

The pedestrian involved, a man in his 80s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he later passed away.

No other injuries to persons was reported.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Knockavilla area or in the Ring Road area of New Ross between 7:15pm and 7:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.