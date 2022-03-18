Funding available for Waterford groups to prevent waste and recycle

Funding is available to help groups and organisations in Waterford achieve waste prevention and to promote reuse and repair of items.

The local authority is looking for local groups and wants to help them to take steps on waste prevention, re-use and repair activities in your local area?

Waterford City and County Council invites submissions from community groups, youth groups, schools or other community development organisations, based in County Waterford, who are interested in receiving funding for initiatives regarding waste prevention, reuse and repair.

The main focus for projects this year should be on food waste prevention and projects to promote a circular economy. Maybe you want to cut down on disposable coffee cups in your town, promote refilling water bottles or have a project to reuse items locally. Why not apply for funding to help you carry this project out?

How to apply

The application form for this grant is available here : https://bit.ly/WastePreventionGrant2022

The grant application form should be completed and submitted for consideration by the closing date 5pm Friday, 1st April 2022.