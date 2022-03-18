Emergency services rush to Waterford beach after man falls from cliff
There were worrying scenes in Bonmahon Bay this week as emergency services rushed to the aid of a fallen walker.
The Bonmahon Coast Guard responded on Wednesday, March 16, after the man fell from a huge cliff and required emergency treatment.
Bonmahon Coast Guard said, "the faller sustained serious injuries and was treated at the scene by the National Ambulance Service (NAS), Bonmahon and Tramore Coast Guard Units."
"It was decided that due to the extent of the injuries, it would best to extract the casualty using helicopter Rescue 117," they added.
The coast guards personnel said: "Fantastic work from all involved and we wish the casualty a speedy recovery."
They also advised: "If you see someone in difficulty by the sea, cliffs or inland waterways please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Irish Coast Guard."
