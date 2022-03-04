Waterford to host vigil for Ukraine this weekend
Waterford Council has said a peaceful vigil in support of Ukraine will be held this weekend over a week after the country was invaded by Russia.
The vigil will take place this Sunday, March 6 at 12pm outside City Hall on The Mall.
A book of solidarity with all Ukrainians, the victims and their families will also be available to sign.
There will be a peaceful #vigil in support of #Ukraine this Sunday, March 6 at 12pm outside City Hall on The Mall.— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) March 4, 2022
A book of solidarity with all #Ukrainians, the victims and their families will be available to sign.
Please share #Waterford pic.twitter.com/nQGipw9Xli
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.