Waterford gardaí make this incredibly kind gesture every week
Waterford gardaí have been praised by Twitter users for their weekly gesture to older residents around the county.
Gardaí shared the details recently, saying, "Every Monday, Waterford Gardaí help the local Meals on The Wheel to bring meals to elderly people in the rural areas around Waterford."
Many Twitter users were quick to praise the gardaí for helping out local and rural communities, particularly older people living in remote areas.
Every Monday, Waterford Gardaí help the local Meals on The Wheel to bring meals to elderly people in the rural areas around Waterford.#HereToHelp pic.twitter.com/D5r6TmGeYo— Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 3, 2022
